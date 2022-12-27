DCE for South Tongu to equip NAVTRAC PR Unit

Mr Seth Kwasi Agbi, District Chief Executive of South Tongu in the Volta Region, has pledged to donate office equipment to the Public Relations Unit (PR) of the Navy Training Command (NAVTRAC) located at Nutekpor-Sogakope.

The equipment, which would include Laptops, Television and Radio sets, a table-top fridge, and an office cabinet, among others, would boost the PR Unit for effective and timely discharge of their core mandates.

Mr Agbi gave the assurance during an address as a special guest at the climax and awards event of the Command’s ‘2022 West African Soldiers Social Activities (WASSA)’ held at the parade ground of the Naval Base.

He indicated that the Command was able to fulfill most of its training and operational responsibilities despite the limited resources and challenges they faced by ensuring personnel were given the standard of training required.

“Training of recruits, running of trade courses for personnel, and joint training with foreign maritime stakeholders were also successfully conducted without any glitches,” he said.

Mr Agbi commended the immense efforts of officers and ratings of the Command and further charged them to maintain the standards and improve on them in the years ahead.

He praised Commodore Godwin Livinus Bessing, the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), for steering the affairs of the Command to accomplish the overall vision for the Navy.

The one-week event, registered several social activities, including clean-up exercise, blood donation, games, and others.

Six hardworking staff from the various units of the Command were recognised with the presentation of awards for their commitment and dedication to duty.

According to the FOC, it was their dream to become a training centre of excellence in Africa.

The Command also has the following training schools; Maritime Operations, Supply Application, the Recruit Training, School of Marine Engineering and Combat Systems, and Leadership Training School, all on a 114-acre land.

Some senior staff, as well as retired senior officers from the various security agencies were in attendance.