DCE hands over site for construction of WASH facility

Mr George Gerald Naluri, the Lambussie District Chief Executive (DCE), has handed over a site to contractors for the construction of an Ultra-Modern thirteen (13) sitter toilet facility in the Hamile Market.

The handing over was done with support from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to help improve on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) and to enhance border migration management in the area.

The intervention also included the construction of two boreholes at vantage places in Muoteng, a border community in the district, all of which is costing IOM US$90 thousand.

Mr Naluri, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said: “Hamile is a border town and lots of people migrate into the town for business, and other purposes but sometimes people face challenges when it comes to assessing places of convenience or attending to nature’s call.

“The toilet facility, when completed, will help improve on the sanitation challenges faced in the town.”

He said that the two additional boreholes in Muoteng would help reduce the pressure of the movement of citizens to the neighbouring border communities to get access to potable water.

This, he said, would also go a long way to curb citizens’ vulnerability and possible infiltration of terrorists and extremists into the area.

He said 2023 would be a year of more action and the Assembly would work hard to improve conditions in the area.