DCE lauds rice farmers for supporting 1D1F factory 

Mr. Francis Kwadwo Oppong, the Dormaa West District Chief Executive, has commended 67 rice farmers at Kwadwokumikrom for their support to ensure the survival of the rice factory under the government’s One District, One Factory (1D1F) policy.

The farmers have been producing raw rice sustainably to feed the factory, thus making Kwadwokumikrom, a predominantly farming community in the district, one of the dominant rice-growing areas in the Bono Region.

Mr. Oppong gave the commendation when he addressed the farmers at a gathering to precede his inspection visit to the rice farms.

The Dormaa West is one of the districts in the region which had benefited from government’s 1D1F policy with a rice processing factory through the efforts of the former Member of Parliament, Mr Ali Maiga Halidu.

Mr. Oppong’s working visit to interact and exchange ideas with the rice farmers was to acquaint himself with their challenges and assured the Assembly would collaborate with District Directorate of Agriculture to take steps to accordingly address their concerns.

Mr. Paul Avah, the District Director of Agriculture assured the Directorate remained committed to offer continuous technical assistance to the farmers to boost production.

The DCE distributed cutlasses to the farmers and later proceeded to the rice farms for inspection.