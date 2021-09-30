DCE Nominees for Nanumba North, Zabzugu, Tatali-Sangule confirmed

Municipal and District Chief Executive Nominees for Nanumba North, Zabzugu and Tatali-Sangule in the Northern Region have been endorsed by Assembly Members of their areas to assume office.

They include Mr Abdulai Yaqub for Nanumba North Municipality, James Cecil Yawinbe for Tatali-Sangule District and Mr Ahmed Abubakari Iddrisu for Zabzugu District.

During the confirmation votes at Bimbilla, all 59 Assembly Members of the Nanumba North Municipality, voted in favour of Mr Yaqub to confirm his nomination for the position.

At Tatali, all the 27 Assembly Members of the Tatale-Sanguli District, voted in favour of Mr Yawinbe to confirm his nomination.

At Zabzugu, 20 out of the total 21 Assembly Members of the area, cast their ballots in favour of Mr Iddrisu to confirm his nomination for the position.

Mr Yaqub, who delivered his acceptance speech after his confirmation, expressed gratitude to the President and the Assembly Members for the confidence reposed in him and promised to collaborate with the necessary stakeholders in the Municipality to bring about the needed development in the area.

He urged the Assembly to rally behind him in executing the President’s transformational agenda for the country.

On his part, Mr Yawinbe thanked the President, the Member of Parliament for the area and the Assembly Members for the confidence reposed in him to serve the area.

He assured the Assembly members he would work with all stakeholders in the area towards achieving the President’s vision for the area.

Mr Iddrisu, in his acceptance speech, was also full of gratitude to the President and the Assembly Members of the area for his nomination and confirmation to serve the area and promised to work hard towards the transformation of the area.

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister, who oversaw the confirmation votes in all the three Assemblies, commended the Assembly Members for choosing the path of development by endorsing the Nominees, who would work hard to bring the needed change to their areas.

He underscored the importance of peace to development at the local level and called for continued peace in the communities to accelerate development.