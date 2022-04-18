DCE Presents Motorbikes and Laptops to Biakoye Assembly Members

Madam Millicent Carboo, the Biakoye District Chief Executive (DCE), has presented five motorbikes and three laptops to departments within the Assembly to improve productivity.

The items, procured by the Assembly, were presented to the Registry, Statistics, Administration, Finance and Budget departments to enhance project monitoring and revenue generation.

Madam Carboo said the lack of logistics and other resources such as vehicles and computers were affecting the Assembly’s operations, especially revenue generation.

The DCE urged the staff to work hard, rally behind her and have confidence in her to bring development to the area

Naba Akolbila Robert, the District Coordinating Director, said the items would facilitate movement by solving the transportation difficulties.

He advised the departments to put the items to good use to achieve the set targets.

The recipients expressed appreciation to the DCE for the gesture and pledged their commitments to maintaining the items and working hard to achieve their targets.