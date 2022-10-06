DCE says LEAP must be made economically independent

Madam Ayisha Batong Hor, the Sissalla West District Chief Executive (DCE), has encouraged beneficiaries of the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme to take advantage of the remittances to be economically independent.

“The fringe benefits of the programme should help you venture into flourishing petty businesses to be economically independent”, She advised.

Madam Hor commended the Ghana Productive Safety Net Project (GPSNP) for its philanthropic gesture as it could contribute to alleviating poverty in the Sissala West District, particularly when extended to cover the entire district.

The DCE said this at a meeting organized by the regional officers of the Ghana Productive Safety Net Project held at Gwollu to provide various kinds of entrepreneurial support to selected LEAP beneficiaries.

Madam Hor said the GPSNP, under the production inclusion programme, provided a total of GH¢ 173,000.00 business startup capital to five selected communities of Kandia, Sorbelle, Kuochuri, Gbal and Zini to venture into soap-making, shea butter production, and groundnut paste production, among others.

In addition to the startup capital, it also provided 4,200 poultry birds (Guinea fowl), and 51 piglets to some of the beneficiaries to engage in commercial rearing.

She said the beneficiaries would commit the resources to improve their livelihood and that of their dependents.

This, she said, would pave way for the expansion and extension of the project to other LEAP beneficiary communities in the district.