DCE says provision of educational infrastructure is tool for quality education

The Agona East District Assembly, has taken delivery of 250 dual desks for distribution to schools to enhance effective teaching and learning in the district.

Mrs Janet Odei Paintsil, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Agona East announced this at the meeting of the Assembly at Agona Nsaba in the Central Region.

The DCE said the provision of educational infrastructure was an essential tool for the enhancement of quality teaching and learning, hence the Assembly’s determination to support the education directorate to function effectively.

She said the Assembly had embarked on several projects in the district to promote quality education.

Some of the completed projects were a 3-Unit classroom block for Tawora basic school, 12-seater W/C toilet facility for Nsaba SHS and distribution of sanitary pads to girls in 10 schools in the district.

Laptop computers were also provided for Agona East Education Directorate to facilitate its work.

She said the Environmental Health and Sanitation department of the Assembly had embarked on screening and sensitization of food vendors to break the chain of infection of communicable diseases.

The DCE appealed to the Assembly members to encourage food vendors in their communities to voluntarily get screened to ensure that the public ate wholesome foods.

The assembly together with the Environmental Health Department, Zoomlion and the Regional Coordinating Council have commenced a monthly clean-up exercise which began at Agona Nsaba, the District capital.

Mrs Paintsil said the exercise was expected to continue every month and therefore, urged the Assembly members to support the team when it got to their respective electoral areas.

The DCE said house-to-house environmental health inspection popularly known as “Samansama” was ongoing to ensure improved sanitary conditions, supply of clean water and healthy practices at various homes.