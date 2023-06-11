DCE tasks NADMO, others to supervise and nurture Green Ghana Trees

Mr George Gerald Naluri, the Lambussie District Chief Executive (DCE), has tasked the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and the Youth in Afforestation officials to supervise in the distribution, planting, and nurturing of tree seedlings in the area.

This, he said, would ensure their survival to mitigate the impact of climate change on the environment and to sustain the government’s Green Ghana Initiative.

Mr Naluri said this when he launched this year’s Greening Ghana Day (GGD) in the district, together with stakeholders and traditional authorities in the area on the theme: “Our Fores; Our Health”.

The GGD is a presidential initiative launched by President Nana Akufo-Addo on March 23, 2021, to rally Ghanaians to preserve the country’s forests and beautify the environment while mitigating the risk of climate change.

Mr Naluri said the survival of trees in the district was necessary for the fight against the effects of climate change, adding that “The availability of trees regulates and stabilises climate conditions, provides fresh natural air and shade amongst others for the survival of not only humans but other living organisms.”

He, therefore, urged residents to show interest in the planting and protection of trees in the area by stopping the cutting down of economic trees and burning of bushes.

Kuoro Issaka Zengeh Kazie Tenjie ll, Paramount Chief of Lambussie Traditional Area, assured the District Assembly of the support of the traditional authorities in helping to ensure that community members especially the youth to participate in planting, nurturing, and protecting the trees.

Mr Dontege Belinku Aloysius, Lambussie District NADMO Officer, said the district received about 2,200 tree seedlings including mango, Eucalyptus, Cassia, Luciana, teak and cashew to be distributed to individuals, groups, Organisation, and institutions for planting to mark the GGD.

He assured that the NADMO office in collaboration with the Youth in Afforestation members in the district would supervise to ensure that individuals or groups who received the tree seedlings were registered and educated on how to plant and nurture the trees to grow well in the area.