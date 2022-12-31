DCE urges Awutu-Senya residents to be sanitation conscious

Mr Joseph Aidoo, the Awutu-Senya District Chief Executive (DCE) has urged residents to make it a habit to clean their surroundings to avoid contracting communicable diseases.

Clean environment, he noted, would also attract investors and tourists to the district to partner them to aid the total development of the area.

The DCE made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after he led a four-hour clean-up exercise at Awutu Bawjiase.

He said, the assembly would not hesitate to prosecute persons who indiscriminately dumped refuse on the shoulders of the streets, gutters and on approved areas are handed over to the police to serve as deterrent to others.

During the exercise, volunteers were provided gloves, boots and nose masks for their protection and rakes, brooms, shovels and wheelbarrows for the exercise to ensure it was done effectively without any health problems.

They desilted choked gutters to allow free flow of water in the drains, swept the street, the main market and the lorry station.

They also removed cobwebs and cleared all weeds to make the area clean.

The DCE noted that a clean environment generated healthy people and attracted tourist and investors, adding that the exercise was the fourth to be held in the district.

He indicated that the district was well positioned as one of major tourist hubs in the Central Region, hence the need to always keep the area clean to attract both tourists and investors to the area.

Among personalities who joined the exercise were chiefs, reverend ministers, public officials and residents.