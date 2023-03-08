DCE urges citizens to remain united and focused

Mrs Felicia Ntrikwa Amissah, District Chief Executive (DCE) in the Assin South District of the Central Region, has tasked the citizenry to remain united and forge ahead for more developmental projects in the district.

She made the remarks during the 66th Independence Day celebration on the theme: ”Our unity, our strength, our purpose.”

The DCE maintained that the disunity among the people as a result of hatred, backbiting and jealousy must be eschewed as these traits impeded development.

The district, she said, had more prospects which could be harnessed to the benefits of and called on all citizens to rally behind her to achieve that.

She advised parents and guardians to educate their wards as that was the surest way to transform their lives and the nation.

Touching on social vices, she advised the children to avoid teenage pregnancy, drug abuse and bad company and remain focused on their studies.

Mrs Amissah applauded the security agencies for their support, as well as the school children, cadet corps, clergy, traditional authorities, and the public for availing themselves for the occasion.

Rev. John Ntim Fordjor, Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin South, admonished the people to avoid partisan politics to move the district forward.

He said the celebration of the independence day should unite them as one people with a common destiny.

The MP noted that the chieftaincy issues in the district was so alarming and called on traditional authorities to ensure peace and order in the affected communities.

He charged the indigenes of the communities with chieftaincy issues against muddying the waters, but to remain steadfast and resolute and allow due process to function.

Rev. Ntim-Fordjor, also the Deputy Minister of Education encouraged parents to allow their children to go to school and benefit from the Free SHS and TVET rolled out by the government.

On his part, Mr. Ransford Appiah, District Director of Education, advised students to study to prepare for the task ahead.

Outstanding schools that performed well in the just ended Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) were each given a citation and an undisclosed amount of money.