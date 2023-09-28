DCE urges investors to explore investment opportunities in Ada

Madam Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, District Chief Executive (DCE) of the Ada East District Assembly, has urged local and foreign investors to explore the vast economic prospects in the area.

She said the Ada enclave, including the nearby township of Sege, was an untapped economic powerhouse.

It had been identified as a tourism, fishing, and agricultural hub in dire need of investment.

“The whole Ada enclave, especially Ada East is a tourism enclave that we can leverage. We have the estuary, a major tourist site with an unending experience. Aside from tourism, agriculture and fishing had been the driving force for our local economy,”

The DCE made the appeal during the World Tourism Day 2023 celebration.

The theme of the day is “Tourism and Green Investments,” and events include fun games, canoe paddling competition, and the exhibition of local products.

With 36 islands located in the Ada East and West Districts, Madam Pobee stated, “we want Ada to be the Florida and Dubai that we visit, so I am urging investors to also come into our enclave.”

She told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that with the necessary capital infusion, the islands could become a major source of revenue, adding that they had land suitable for farming.

“The Assembly has secured 150 hectares from the traditional leaders to serve as an agriculture hub. I urge all investors in agriculture to come and explore the opportunities so we can create wealth for the people and feed Ghana.”

The DCE reported that the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development had assisted many fishers, some of whom had started businesses in aquaculture development.

Mr. George Nkrumah Anseree, Tema Regional Director of the Ghana Tourism Authority, told the GNA that the Ada tourist sites were a “hidden gem” that needed value addition to attract more visitors and create more jobs.

“When we do these things, the rippling effects on the economy are huge. The beach environment is very soothing for vacation and relaxation, retreat and official gatherings. The ocean here gives us the best lobster, with other sea foods,” he said.

As part of the three days activities to commemorate the Day, mangroves were planted at Wasakuse, a suburb in Sege, followed by an exhibition of local products at Ada Business Resource Center.

There was a football gala involving the Ghana Tourism Authority, Ada East District Assembly, Ada West District Assembly and ‘Let’s Tour Ghana,’ a travel company, with the latter winning the ultimate trophy and a cash prize.

The rest also won cash prizes.

The day culminated in a canoe paddling tournament called the ‘Regatta at Teye Mensah Paanya,’ a suburb of Ada Foh, in which nine groups competed.

The Big Ada Shining Star won the race by paddling their canoes at top speed across the river and back.