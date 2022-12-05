DCE urges Shama farmers to ensure moderate prices of their produce

Mr Ebenezer Dadzie, the District Chief Executive for Shama, Assembly has urged farmers and fishers to ensure moderate prices of their produce to help government to mitigate the economic challenges confronting the people in the country.

He said this during the Shama District’s 38th National Farmers Day held in Anto- Abosso, which was heralded with drama display to depict the benefits associated with farming and fishing activities and the need for more people to engage in it.

In all, the district awarded gave awards to 19 best farmers, fishmongers, and fishers for their contributions to agriculture.

They took home assorted items, which included, TV sets, cutlasses, spraying machines, pickaxes, clothes, mini deep freezers, motor bicycle, tricycle (aboboya) watches, head pans, radio, and certificates of appreciation.

Mr Dadzie explained both agriculture and aquaculture businesses required great efforts and thanked the farmers and fishers for working tirelessly to ensure that there was an abundance of food and fish to feed the public.

He encouraged the public, especially the youth to consider engaging in agriculture and aquaculture businesses due to their enormous benefits, adding that farming constituted 54 percent of labour force which clearly demonstrated that agriculture and aquaculture activities were indispensable to the country’s development and growth.

Mr. Samuel Erickson Abakah, the Member of Parliament for Shama Constituency said effective plans were far advanced to expand rice farming activities in the district through the provision of the needed equipment to help create enough employment opportunities for the youth.

He said it was of enormous importance to award the hard-working farmers and fishers for their selfless commitment to ensure building a prosperous and healthy nation.

Mr Abakah reiterated the need for the public, especially the youth, to get more involved in farming to help produce more commodities for domestic consumption and export to boost the country’s economy.

He lauded the farmers and fishers for their untiring efforts and contributions to enhance and improve the country’s growth.

Nana Kwamina Wienoo, the Acting Paramount Chief of Shama Traditional Council told GNA in an interview that, the district could produce sufficient food stuff to feed the citizenry and help to build a robust economy.

He requested the government to provide farmers in the enclave with relevant farm machinery to help make agriculture and aquaculture businesses very attractive.

Mr Charles Arko, the overall District best farmer who hails from Assorko, encouraged the youth to see agriculture and aquaculture businesses as very lucrative jobs to help give meaning to their livelihoods.

He promised to work hard to continue contributing his quota towards the development of the country.