DCE’s Boy Assaults Bailiff, Police At Hwakpo

Gilbert Ossah, a resident of Hwakpo in the Ada West District, has assaulted a Tema High Court bailiff and police personnel for attempting to paste a court order on his mother’s property.

The suspect, who is currently in the coolers at the Ada Divisional Police Station, Kasseh, according to information available to this news portal brandished a machete to slash the police personnel who were at the residence with the bailiff.

He succeeded in grabbing and tearing the buttons of one of the police personnel, and further threatened to do worse than that should he meet the policeman in public.

However, the other police personnel at the scene overpowered Gilbert Ossah, handcuffed and cast him in the cells at the Ada Divisional Police Station at Kasseh.

A police source at the Ada Divisional Police Station, on the telephone on Friday morning, confirmed the incident which happened on Thursday, and expressed disgust at the misconduct of the Ada West DCE for driving to the station twice on Thursday evening to demand the release of Gilbert Ossah.

According to the police source, the DCE, Sampson Kpankpah said the bailiff erred by going to paste a court order on Gilbert’s mother’s property without prior notice even though the order affects same property.

“But the DCE didn’t bother about the assault on the police personnel and the weapon he brandished at the police. This morning (Friday), he (DCE) was here (police station) to order us to release the suspect or some of us would lose our job. We could not be threatened by his words because we don’t take instructions from him. What the DCE came to do at the police station yesterday and this morning was ridiculous,” the police source at the Ada Divisional Police Station noted.

Efforts to get Sampson Kpankpa to respond to the issue were unsuccessful.

A text message to him on the matter was not replied to either.