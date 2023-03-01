DCLeakers launches music distribution platform

The stress of some independent musicians has been reduced drastically following the launch of a new distribution platform or aggregator, ‘Pitch Distro’.

The distribution platform was designed to help African musicians promote and distribute their music across all the major streaming services, including Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer, and others.

PitchDistro.com was created by Prince Abbam Owia and Jojo Turkson, the tech brains behind DCLeakers.com, Ghana’s best known entertainment and music download website.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Prince Abbam indicated that the new platform will help musicians, namely independent artists, who have trouble marketing their music.

He emphasized that the platform allows individuals the chance to submit their music for consideration on editorial playlists.

“My goal has always been to support musicians, especially indie artists. And as things developed, the DCLeakers crew observed the difficulties artists faced in putting their music online and made the decision to ease their burden by launching Pitch Distro.”

“Our platforms pay musicians 90% of their royalties, with the remaining 10% going toward marketing their recordings.”

Mr. Jojo Turkson added that all musicians are invited to sign up and distribute their releases for free

“We assist independent artists in identifying the ideal market and traction for their releases. Also, once registering, we offer free assistance to independent artists and effective roll out and promotion strategies.”

Pitch distro distributes your Albums, Singles, Music Videos, Podcast, Jazz Music to over 200 platforms, including Apple Music, Boomplay, Deezer, and Spotify. They also accept releases in HD and DOLBY ATMOS format for immersive fan experience.