DCO Launches Key Report at IGF 2024, Emphasizing Transformative Trends in the Digital Economy

The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) marked its presence at the Internet Governance Forum (IGF) 2024, held from December 15-19 at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh.

The event, convened by the UN under the theme ‘Building Our Multistakeholder Digital Future,’ provided a platform for the DCO to engage in critical discussions on the evolving digital landscape. Key dialogues covered a range of topics including ethical AI, ensuring a safe digital space for children, and the pressing issue of e-waste management.

A significant highlight was the launch of the DCO’s Digital Economy Trends 2025 report, which offers a comprehensive analysis of the ongoing shifts in the digital economy and their impact on industries and societies. The report, which is the second edition in the DCO’s Digital Economy Trends series, focuses on the socio-economic implications of digital transformation. It calls for greater collaboration between stakeholders to address emerging challenges such as the digital divide, ethical innovation, and the limited role of public-private partnerships.

The report outlines 18 key trends, grouped under three themes: Sustainable Intelligent Ecosystems, Empowered Communities, and Trust and Security. Among the top trends poised to make an impact in 2025 are extending global connectivity, deploying specialized AI, and promoting continuous learning. It also identifies trends likely to shape the next 3-5 years, such as governing superintelligent AI and utilizing new types of data.

During a session at the IGF on December 17, Alaa Abdulaal, DCO’s Chief of Digital Economy Foresight, presented the key findings of the report. Commenting on its significance, DCO Secretary-General Deemah AlYahya emphasized that the digital economy is a driving force behind global innovation, reshaping industries and societies at an unprecedented pace. She stressed that the report is a vital tool for policymakers and business leaders to navigate the complex, fast-moving digital landscape.

In addition to the report launch, the DCO organized and participated in a series of high-level sessions and roundtables at IGF 2024. This included a Ministerial Roundtable on Misinformation, highlighting the importance of international cooperation to combat the spread of false information online, and a panel on ‘Navigating the Misinformation Maze,’ where AlYahya called for global collaboration to enhance digital trust.

The DCO also co-hosted a GDC Townhall alongside the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and the Office of the UN Tech Envoy (OSET), focusing on advancing the implementation of the Global Digital Compact (GDC), adopted earlier this year at the United Nations General Assembly. Other key discussions featured topics such as AI governance, women in gaming, and data flows in trade policy.

The Digital Economy Trends 2025 report and the DCO’s presence at the IGF underscore its commitment to shaping an inclusive, sustainable, and secure digital future. As digital transformation accelerates globally, the DCO continues to push for multi-stakeholder cooperation, emphasizing that a balanced approach to innovation, security, and inclusion is essential for a prosperous digital economy.

Founded in 2020, the DCO represents 16 member states, collectively contributing over USD 3.5 trillion in GDP, with more than 800 million people, 70% of whom are under the age of 35. The organization aims to unify efforts in advancing digital transformation and promoting common interests in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.