DC’s Botchway Fires Up: 24-Hour Economy—Not Just Talk, It’s the Future

In a fiery interview this morning with statenewsghana, Bright Botchway, the National Deputy Coordinator of the Traders and Artisans Network-NDC unapologetically challenged Dr. Bawumia to distill his campaign into a single resonating message, mirroring the vigor and clarity seen in the transformative 24-hour economy envisioned by H.E John Dramani Mahama.

Botchway, known for his unyielding advocacy for progress as a Youth activist and Feminist Advocate, emphasized that the NDC, under Mahama’s leadership, pledges robust state-backed security and substantial tax exemptions to bolster manufacturing companies and institutions that embrace this 24-hour economic paradigm. This, he asserts, isn’t just a bold move; it’s a game-changing strategy for all Ghanaians, particularly businesses.

In his aggressive stance, Botchway reiterates that the NDC’s commitment to this 24-hour economy extends beyond mere rhetoric. The party vows to enhance the country’s security network, ensuring a safer environment conducive to the growth and sustainability of such initiatives. This isn’t just a campaign promise; it’s a concrete action plan poised to elevate Ghana’s economic landscape.

His challenge to Dr. Bawumia isn’t merely about political rhetoric; it’s a call for integrity and a genuine vision that resonates with the Ghanaian populace. Botchway underscores that a single compelling campaign message should suffice if it encapsulates integrity and a transformative vision for Ghana’s progress.