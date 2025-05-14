DDA Chairman Urges Unity Among Dzita Residents

The Chairman of the Dzita Development Association (DDA), Mr. Joseph Yevu Agbenyegah, has commended the citizens of Dzita both at home and in the diaspora for their immense contribution toward the development of Dzita and Dzita Agbledomi. He therefore stressed the need for unity among the citizenry in collective efforts towards putting Dzita on a higher pedestal.

Mr. Agbenyegah made the commendation in an interview with our newsteam at Dzita as part of activities to mark this year’s Homecoming Festival.

The annual Homecoming programme, which coincided with this year’s Easter festivities, had activities such as clean-up exercises, football and volleyball matches between the residents and members of the diaspora, health walk, river and beach parties, local food bazaar, a beauty pageant (Miss Dzita 2025) as well as a number of youth group engagements and a grand durbar of the chiefs and people of Dzita.

This year’s Homecoming celebration was under the theme, ‘Dzita Rising: Honouring Our Legacy, Building a Stronger Future’. It was aimed, among other things, at raising funds to extend potable water to the entire community of Dzita Agbledomi, the Newtown of Dzita.

The DDA Chairman described the successes chalked so far by the Association in collaboration with the citizens of Dzita as very encouraging, attributing it to good leadership amidst honest accountability to the people.

According to Mr. Agbenyegah, the citizens of Dzita are ever ready and willing to contribute their resources, both in kind and cash, to the town’s development once they are convinced about the proper use of these resources under an efficient accountability regime.

The DDA Chairman disclosed that it was this zeal and enthusiasm that led to the construction of a seven (7) unit classroom block with ancillary facilities in 2024 for the town at the cost of some Three Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS300,000.00), all through contributions made by the citizens of Dzita both at home and abroad.

According to the Chairman, the accountability bar was so high that some citizens in the diaspora even contributed funds towards the Homecoming events and the projects, and subsequently requested that their names remain anonymous. ‘Dzita is an accountability town, so if you don’t account to the people, you will not get their support. The secret behind our success stories is accounting to the people, Mr. Agbenyegah emphasized.

He reiterated the commitment of the DDA to the development of Dzita and Agbledomi and urged the citizens of the two (2) communities to continue to rally behind the Association to put Dzita on the tourism and other maps of the region, in particular, and the country at large.

One of the two youth groups of Dzita, Redemption of Dzita, also shared their thoughts on the 2025 Homecoming events. The group’s spokesperson, Ms. Genevieve Akos Gana, and a Co-Executive Officer, Mr. Raphael Kwashie Blewu, told our news team in an interview that the group is very active on social media to solicit support for the development of Dzita.

According to them, Redemption of Dzita is the virtual community of Dzita, which has become the main forum for the youth of Dzita to interact and share information on Facebook. They stressed the need for the youth not only to be united but also to continue to support their hometown to the best of their abilities.