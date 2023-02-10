DDEP: Former Chief Justice Joins pension bondholders to protest

A former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo has joined Pensioner Bondholders in their day 5 of picketing the Finance Ministry to drive home their demands that their investments be exempted from government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

Today, the former CJ was seen holding a placard with the inscription “we use our bond yields to pay rent, medical bills, electricity bills, water bills”

A 15 percent coupon rate has been proposed by government, however, the group has said it will not accept any haircuts on investments.

According to the group it will not accept the haircuts on investments because the livelihood of its members depends on the proceeds.

Just like the former CJ, some members of the group have indicated they buy their medications and other essentials from the proceeds made from their investments hence want government to totally exempt the investments.

“We deserve total exemption; we have earned it.