dds55 CEO receives Lifetime Achievement Award at GITTA2024

Yvette Adounvo Atekpe, CEO of Dynamic Data Solutions (dds55), has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award in the ICT industry at the 13th Ghana Information Technology and Telecoms Awards (GITTA).

The prestigious event took place at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, celebrating excellence in the technology and telecoms sector.

Atekpe was recognized for her 30 years of exemplary work in practicing, promoting, and supporting the ICT industry both in Ghana and internationally. As a champion of women in business and an award-winning leader, she has led Dynamic Data Solutions through significant growth, more than doubling its workforce during her 16-year tenure as Managing Director.

In her acceptance speech, Atekpe expressed her gratitude to the GITTA organizers for recognizing her contributions to the ICT industry. She dedicated the award to the staff of Dynamic Data Solutions for their continuous support.

“It is an honor to be acknowledged as a Lifetime Achiever in ICT at the GITTAs, which are widely regarded as the Oscars of the ICT Industry. I am grateful that my 30 years in this challenging, male-dominated field have not gone unnoticed. I extend my thanks to God, my wonderful team at Dynamic Data Solutions, and the industry and organizers for this prestigious award,” she said.