De Legends Foundation supports aged in Mpohor

“De Legends Foundation”, a Takoradi based charitable group has extended support to the aged and sick in the Mpohor district as part of its Christmas charity outreach programme.

The initiative, according to the Foundation, was in response to the hardships some of the aged experienced due to neglect and despise by society which led most of them to their early grave.

The beneficiaries received pieces of cloth, some food items and toiletries.

It was made possible through contributions from members of the Foundation and other benevolent individuals including; Mr Ignatius Asaah Mensah, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Mpohor.

Speaking at a short ceremony to hand over the items to the beneficiaries, Nana Afia Asantewaa, President of the Foundation, prayed for God’s protection and long life for the aged.

She said the Foundation existed to help the aged and the less privileged and underscored the importance of service to mankind.

She emphasized the need for the privileged to reach out to the poor and needy in the society, stressing that God help people through others.

Mr Mensah, District Chief Executive for Mpohor expressed gratitude to the members of the Foundation and called for support for them to be able to, as often as possible, reach out to the poor.

“No matter how small this may be, accept it and pray for those who contributed to make it possible”, he told the beneficiaries.

He advised the youth not to despise the aged by calling them names but rather show them love and compassion.

Madam Cecelia Akomani, the Foundation’s Secretary said it was important, that the working class and especially the youth had a sense of responsibility to reach out to and support the deprived, particularly the aged in the Society.

“It should be a habit to reach out to the aged and the privilege. We must do it willingly without expecting anything in return”, she said.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) thanked their benefactors for putting smiles on their faces during the festive season and asked God to replenish whatever they spent on them.