De-Luxy Boxing League: John Quaye Wins R1 At Fight Night 15

John ‘Magic Man’ Quaye, the current sensation from the Sea View Boxing Gym displayed in unique style to the expectation of his fans and managers last Saturday night at the Bukom Boxing Arena when he defeated Albert Armah of the Wisdom Gym in round one at Fight Night 15 of the De-Luxy Professional Boxing League.

The newly signed Imax Promotions boxer promised to take his act to the next level as his focus is on the vacant National Super Featherweight title, and then move on for other continental crowns and the world title in one and a half year’s time.

Elvis Ahorgah aks ‘The soldier’ also knocked out Prince Tetteh within 1:45sec in round 1 in the Super Middleweight contest, while William Attoh lost to Sunday Adeley of The Gym in a brutal contest after six rounds.

Felix Nunoo, fighting for Fit Square Gym defied an early cut to fight to the end and won by a unanimous points decision over Azumah Mohammed of Sonia Gym in their super lightweight clash. The judges scored 55-59, 57-58, 55-59 for the boxer coached by Carl Lokko and Lartekwei Lartey on the night.

Braided Eric Korley shocked dreadlocked National Flyweight Champion Joseph Akai Nettey of the Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation in what proved to be the fight of the night as the judges scored 59-56, 58-57, and 58-56.

Michael Bibi also defeated Francis Aryee via a T.K.O in the third round.

Ghana Armed Forces officer Philip Ngua making his debut, won his first professional bout as he delivered a T.K.O in round 3 over David Odartey Lamptey from the Palm Springs Gym.

Musician Screw Face entertained guests, including diplomats, distinguished personalities and fans at the well attended event put up by Imax Media Promotions with support from the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), and sponsored by Renault, Max Buy, Techno, TCL, Imax Electronics, Max TV and De-Luxy Paint.

