“De-Luxy Paint” Is Title Sponsor Of Ghana Professional Boxing League (GPBL)

The new alliance between the Ghana Professional Boxing League and DE-LUXY PAINT announces an important partnership agreement that will start with the 2022 Professional Boxing League Season 1 and Season 2 which will climax with the Finals on Boxing Day 26th December 2022, a press release read.

“DE-LUXY Paint company that has been operating and producing in Ghana for over 30 years, will be, in the context of a broader strategic partnership.

“The title sponsor of the Professional Boxing League, which thus takes the name of ‘DE-LUXY Professional Boxing League’. It will be a Final full of initiatives that through the LIVE TV Broadcast of the Bi-weekly event, social media, digital and all platforms will involve the public at home before, during and after each of the Live Fight Night.

“This consolidates a relationship that began successfully this March 2022, the title sponsorship of the DE-LUXY Professional Boxing League, that will see the iconic global brand becoming the Official Title Sponsor of the Boxing League and hopefully for the years to come.

“This partnership is part of the strategy and globalization process that the Ghana Boxing Authority has among their priority objectives, and affirms the positioning of DE-LUXY PAINT in the world of boxing with the values of positivity, inclusion and equality that have always inspired the brand.”

Credit GBA