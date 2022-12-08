De-Luxy Paint Professional Boxing League Fight Night 19 Promises To Be Thrilling

The De-Luxy Paint Professional Boxing League enters into the penultimate stage with Fight Night 19 on Saturday, December 10, 2022 and the pairings promise to be thrilling as Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation hope to maintain their grip on the top of the log.

Eric Asante will face Azumah Mohammed on the bill, and it happens to be a challenge between Charles Quartey Boxing Gym and Sonia Boxing Gym.

Michael Abban, popularly known Black Spider will face Akimos Annan Ampiah.

According to Match Maker, Mubarak Nanor, there would be other exciting bouts and urged boxing fans to come early not to miss the thriller.

Astonishing Gabriel Coffie of Ghana who is also a fashion designer will clash with experienced champion Komlangan Hounkpatin from Togo.

Group Director of Imax Media Productions, Mr. Fadi Tallal says security at the Bukom Boxing Arena will be the best, as usual as well as good entertainment.

Gate fees are 20ghc for Regular Stand, 30ghc for the De-Luxy Stand and 50ghc for the VIP / Ringside.

The groundbreaking professional league which is the first of its kind in the world is organized by Imax Media Promotions and sanctioned by the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA).

It is sponsored by Imax Electronics, Max Buy, Techno, TCL Niche Cocoa, De-Luxy Paint, Max TV and Renault.