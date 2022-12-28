De-Luxy Professional Boxing: Charles Tetteh Is The New Ghana Super Featherweight Champion

18years old Charles Yaw Tetteh from the Panix Gym, on Monday became the new Ghana National Super Featherweight Champion when he beat John “The Magic Man” John Quaye, 22 of James Town on points after 10 hot rounds at the Bukom Boxing Arena to determine who is the best boxer of the 2022 De-Luxy Professional Boxing League Fight Night 20.

It was labeled as one of the big fights at the 4.000 plus capacity Trust Sports Emporium where every seat was occupied with some people standing.

Mzz Triumphant played the national anthem of Ghana on trumpet ahead of the national title bouts.

Many connoisseurs of the game tipped John “The Magic Man” Quaye to win but he turned out to be on the receiving end.

Hard punching Charles Yaw Tetteh was just marvelous on the night and won the hearts of many fans. He was on top of his game and won the rounds one by one. He did not fear his opponent and went in hot and powerful.

He was decorated with his belt by former world champions, Prof. Azumah Nelson, Joshua Clottey and contender Ray Opoku as well as the GBA President, Mr, Abram Neequaye, MD of Max TV, Maxwell Takyi, Group Director Fadi Fattal and other Imax Media officials.

Dignitaries, Mr. Isaac Tetteh of TT Brothers, Hon Joshua Alabi, John Marfo, Rabon Dodoo were also at the Arena.

The National Super Fly Championship title belt also went to Michael Abban who beat Aryeetey.

In other bouts, Alidu Suleman defeated Yahaya Yusif as he floored him three times. Godson Amuzu floored Rocky Otoo, while Mandela Atulik lost in round two to a Benjamin Saka Bulley.

Joseph Tagoe defeated Michael Bibi at the end of six rounds of boxing in spite of encountering problem with his footwear.

Sheihk Daniel was too big for Prince “the buzz” Larbie in their juvenile bout.

Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation were presented with keys of the new Renault salon car as winners of the Boxing League competition by Premium Motors.

Dada Yohane with his dance crew, Nero X and Adote Tetor thrilled the fans with entertainment.

Ring Announcer Mohammed Amin Lamptey Hussein and the Imax Media TV crew and GBA Security deserve commendation.

The final of De-Luxy Professional Boxing League was sponsored by Renault, Imax Electronics, Techno, TCL Max Buy, Niche Cocoa, Guinness and Soccerbet. The show supported by Eddy’s Pizza, TT Brothers and telecasted live on Max TV.