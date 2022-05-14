Deputy Director of Promotions of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Mr. Michael Tetteh aka ‘Golden Mike’ believes the De-luxy Professional Boxing League will return with a bang.

Speaking to Yours Truly, he said so far, it has been so good, and he gives much credit to Imax Media and the sponsors.

Tetteh praised the various gyms and boxers who have featured on the league.

As boxing fans wait for June 11, 2022 when the league returns, he called on all competitors to adhere to the rules and regulations, and most specially work on time.

“We want all boxers and coaches to respect time as we shall be very smart in the return as we have learnt many things” he expressed.

Golden Mike advised boxers to be disciplined and train well to produced good performance.

He hinted that the entertainment side will also dish out popular musicians.