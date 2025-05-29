De-Sus Supports Police Welfare with New Washroom Facility at Anyaa Station

De-Sus Company Limited has reaffirmed its commitment to community development by commissioning a newly constructed washroom facility for the Anyaa Police Station in the Ga Central Municipal Assembly.

The project, valued at approximately GHS 19,000, is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility initiative aimed at improving sanitation for police personnel and visitors alike.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the Director of De-Sus Company Ltd, Mr Stephen Egulogbe, emphasized the company’s dedication to contributing to the welfare of the community. “We have deemed it wise to come and construct this very washroom for them,” he said, highlighting the need for improved sanitation at the police station.

Mr. Egulogbe noted that the initiative aligns with the company’s broader vision of promoting a clean environment and supporting essential institutions. He cited previous collaborative efforts with community groups such as the Bus Stop Boys as examples of the company’s ongoing commitment to public welfare.

“This project is a testament to our responsibility to support the communities in which we operate,” he added, calling on other corporate bodies to emulate their example in supporting Mother Ghana through impactful projects.

The Municipal Chief Executive of Ga Central, Hon. Emmanuel Adotey Allotey, lauded De-Sus Company Limited for the donation, describing the gesture as a much-needed intervention.

“This is a welcome development, and I commend De-Sus for this thoughtful corporate social responsibility effort,” he said. Hon. Allotey encouraged the company to extend similar support to other police stations in the municipality, specifically pointing to the Sowutuom Police Station as another location in need of assistance.

He also stressed the importance of maintaining the new facility and urged the police to ensure it remains in good condition. “Let’s keep it as a source of pride for the community,” he stated, while also outlining broader sanitation plans for the municipality.

These plans include improvements in waste management and cleanliness across schools, markets, hospitals, and places of worship. The MCE further revealed that tricycles will soon be deployed to zonal councils to aid in rubbish collection and highway sanitation.

“With what they have done, I think they have shown that they can do more,” Hon. Allotey remarked, expressing optimism about future collaborations between the assembly and De-Sus Company Ltd to achieve even greater milestones in other areas of development.

The Divisional Commander for the Odorkor Division, ACP Kofi Sarpong, also expressed heartfelt appreciation to the company, stating that the washroom facility would significantly benefit the operations of the police station. “It will go a long way to help us,” he affirmed, underscoring the essential role of sanitation in police work and public service.

ACP Sarpong revealed that the Ghana Police Administration is actively working to ensure that all police stations across the country are equipped with sanitary facilities, and the contribution from De-Sus Company Ltd marks a valuable step in that direction.

To ensure proper maintenance of the new facility, he disclosed plans to implement a user system that includes key booking and post-use inspection.

He assured the gathering that the facility would be well-maintained, saying, “We can assure you that we will not let you down. We’ll keep it as you’ve come to see.”