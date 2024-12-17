De Thompson DDT Clarifies Intent Behind ‘Honorable Waawe’ Amid Political Use

Singer and songwriter De Thompson DDT has clarified that his hit song Honorable Waawe was not intended as a political tool for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to mock the New Patriotic Party (NPP) following the outcome of the December 7, 2024 elections.

In an interview with Amansan Krakye, the renowned sound engineer emphasized that the song’s message had been misinterpreted. “I don’t see it as people using my song Honorable Waawe to troll those who lost the 2024 elections,” he stated. “We’ve lost the message in the song. What it basically means is that those who lost didn’t perform their duties properly, and that’s why they’ve been voted out of office. So, next time, if you get the opportunity, you need to perform better.”

DDT further explained that the song was never composed for any specific political party. “I didn’t do Honorable Waawe for any particular political party. In four years, those laughing today might also be crying if they don’t perform their responsibilities,” he added. “So every four years, the song will renew itself. It’s not as if I intentionally made the song for the NDC to mock the NPP after the 2024 elections. Not at all.”

The song, which has recently gained popularity as a political satire, continues to spark conversations about its broader message about accountability and performance in leadership.