De Thompson DDT Criticizes Mark Okraku Mantey’s Impact on the Creative Arts Industry

Popular sound engineer, De Thompson DDT, has expressed disappointment with the performance of Mark Okraku Mantey, the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, regarding his role in advocating for the creative arts industry.

Speaking to Amansan Krakye, DDT noted that many had high hopes when Okraku Mantey was appointed, believing he would address the long-standing issues within the industry. However, according to DDT, those expectations were not met.

“Most people were hopeful that Mark Okraku Mantey would help fight for the creative arts industry when he was appointed,” DDT said. “He made a lot of noise before about how he had solutions for the industry, but when he was given the mandate as a minister, he even forgot about us.”

He cautioned that the creative arts industry should not rely on elected parliamentarians to drive change. “What I see is that anyone elected as a parliamentarian is going there because of their constituency, not to fight for the creative arts industry,” DDT explained. “They are there to represent their constituency, but when we even put our hopes in Okraku Mantey, what did he do for us?”

DDT’s comments reflect ongoing frustration among many within the industry who feel their concerns have been neglected by those in power.