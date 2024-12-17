De Thompson DDT Critiques Pre-election Prophecies, Calling Them Predictions, Not Divine Revelations

Ghanaian musician and hitmaker De Thompson DDT has expressed doubts over the credibility of prophecies made by certain pastors ahead of the 2024 elections.

According to the artist, many of these declarations were nothing more than predictions, not genuine revelations from God.

Speaking on Cape Coast’s Property FM, De Thompson, known for his popular track “Honorable Waawe,” criticized pastors who had claimed to have received divine messages about the election’s outcome. He noted that some pastors even made extreme promises, stating that their churches should be burned down if their prophecies failed to come true.

De Thompson questioned the authenticity of these claims, suggesting that many pastors were simply making educated guesses rather than receiving direct communication from God. He remarked, “Ahead of the elections, there were a lot of prophecies. Some pastors even said that if their prophecies don’t happen, their church buildings should be burned down. But I wondered which God has been giving them different prophecies about who will win and who won’t.”

Further, the artist indicated that pastors whose predictions had materialized were merely lucky. “If you say God said and it ends up differently, then what are you trying to tell me? I realized they were just using their mind, but God didn’t tell them anything.”

In De Thompson’s view, any accurate predictions were simply a matter of chance and not divine intervention. His comments reflect a broader skepticism regarding the trend of politically charged prophecies in Ghana, especially when these claims fail to align with actual outcomes.