De Thompson DDT Reflects on the Viral Success of ‘Honorable Waawe’

Sound engineer and singer, Elijah Nortey Thompson, better known in the music industry as De Thompson DDT, has opened up about the unexpected viral success of his hit song “Honorable Waawe.”

The song, which gained significant traction following the December 7 election, has quickly become one of his most popular tracks, propelling him into the spotlight.

In an interview with Amansan Krakye, De Thompson DDT expressed his surprise at the song’s widespread popularity. “The numbers on the digital streaming platforms for ‘Honorable Waawe’ are very good, and I didn’t expect the song to blow up this much,” he said.

He went on to share that no other song of his has garnered as much attention, noting that “Honorable Waawe” has taken him far beyond Ghana’s borders. “There is no song of mine that has gone so viral like this one. This particular song has taken me very far, even beyond Ghana,” De Thompson added.

The song has resonated across various social media platforms, with De Thompson mentioning that it topped Instagram’s trending charts just last week and continues to gain traction on YouTube. “The video and sound have been used so much on TikTok by a lot of people,” he noted, underscoring the song’s widespread appeal.

What has stood out for De Thompson is the organic nature of the song’s rise. “I’ve not done any promo for the song, but it’s trending on the streets. I haven’t paid any DJ or presenter to play the song on the radio, but it’s everywhere,” he said, highlighting how the song’s popularity has spread without paid promotion.

With its viral success continuing to grow, “Honorable Waawe” has proven to be a game-changer in De Thompson’s career, reaching audiences far and wide.