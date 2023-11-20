Dead body found floating on Volta Lake in Atimpoku

A lifeless body of an unknown man has been found floating on the Volta Lake at Battorline, a suburb of Atimpoku in the Asuogyaman district of the Eastern region.

According to Mr George Mireku Asiamah, Operations Officer for NADMO at Asuogyaman, he received a distress call around 12 am in the night from a fisherman who was at the lakeside to fix his net and told him that he saw somebody trying to enter the lake as if to commit suicide.

“When I turned on my torchlight, I noticed a man entering the river just as I was about to fix my net. I attempted to figure out why he was going into the water, but the more I tried, the deeper he went.’’

Mr Asiamah said in the morning, announcements were made in the neighbourhood and the body was seen floating on the water.

The NADMO, Environmental Health Department and the Police obtained a coroner’s form from the Senchi Magistrate Court and buried the body.

Meanwhile, the Akosombo District Police Command is investigating the matter.