Dead body washed ashore at Amutinu-Ayitikope in Ketu South

A lifeless body of a man believed to be in his late fifties has been washed ashore at Amutinu- Ayitikope in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta region.

Mr Sylvester Kumawu, the Assembly Member for Amutinu-Salakope Electoral Area disclosed to Ghana News Agency, that, the incident happened on Tuesday at about 1415 hours.

He said a close study on the body of the deceased showed signs of foul play.

Mr Kumawu explained that the deceased, yet to be identified, might have been moved from a different location.

“Many here are suspicious because you can see the man might not be fisherman, he is in boxer shot with a shoe on one foot,” he said.

“I am now looking for the families of the man since those here cannot claim his identity; l have already spent close to Gh₵ 900 on this issue.”

Mr Kumawu said the case had since been reported to the Denu Police Command for further action.

Police have recovered the body and launched investigations into the case.

