Dead to vinification, alive to multiplication: The man McDan

A person without a purpose in life easily loses focus when slapped with slanderous comments. They timidly coil into their solitude shells at the least libellous noise of some unscrupulous personalities from the media fraternity. A purposeless person, at the slightest intimidation, dies many times before their death. Shakespeare says they are cowardly, and it is only the “noko fioo ” journalists that will always lavish unctuous and undeserving praise at the former even if their deeds are unwholesome to the wellbeing of the society. Of course, this cannot be said of a man l have come to admire so much; whose business and life testimonials have been a source of inspiration to many youths in our society.

Before l proceed with this article, it will be in the utmost interest of the reader to understand my using the word VILIFICATION in the title. Here, I want to add another dimension of the meaning of VILIFICATION which goes beyond “abusive and disparaging speech and writing”. Any action other than speech and writing which insults or negatively attacks the dignity, integrity, intelligence and personality of a person should also be deemed as VILIFICATION. The logic here is that if any action spoken or written can be literally referred to as VILIFICATION, then such an unspoken or an unwritten action potentially vituperating a person is VILIFICATION in itself. We need not wait until they are expressed in black and white.

The character whose life is being deliberated on for our enlightenment and edification has immensely demonstrated the spirit of resilience and diligence in his exodus to economic freedom. There are three agents of regression in his life whose actions, uttering and authoring were damning to his aspirations and personality. Yet, with wisdom acquired from both the hustling and the corporate worlds, he has been able to nullify their parochial and political prowess and powers. They are what l refer to as the 3 GPs – the Grazing Personnel, the Government Policies and the General Public.

*The Grazing Personnel:*

One of the tallest challenges facing most businesses in our part of the world, Ghana is the damning attitudes of most employees. Employees are a core of hired Personnel whose productivity principally determines the survival or otherwise of an organisation. They feed the company to its sustainability and growth. In fact, their inputs serve as a driving force as a sail of a boat. Because in almost all cases they are not stakeholders such as shareholders, partners and directors, they are most often very careless about the kind of scruples they unleash at work. Pathetically, many businesses have taken a nosedive into the abyss whiles others are hopelessly struggling to survive. All of those happen because of some employees’ appalling work ethics resulting from indiscipline, insensitivity and malice. Dr. Daniel Nii Nshia McKorley, the CEO of Mcdan Group of Companies, loudly lamented in his book THE PATH OF AN EAGLE. According to him, when a business is at both its infant and organic stages respectively, it is highly likely for it to suffer business sabotage in the hands of unpathetic employees. He further stated that several of his businesses would have collapsed but for divine intervention and the support of families and friends. This is what he has to say:

” _I have encountered loyal employees who were not efficient and who made me lose a lot of money through their incompetence; l have also had others who were disloyal but who worked hard to bring in a lot of revenue, only to end up stealing much of it. A disloyal employee can go behind your back to do their own business within your business. It is quite frustrating, as a business man, when you have to choose between the two evils, but the situation is downright distressing, when both negative character traits are found in one person. In that case, your business is already at the verge of collapse. “_

Let us face the fact. Such ungodly and unethical and misdemeanoured employees may be hurling invectives at the emplorer in the same manner as an armed robber would think about their victims saying:

_Our boss is a fool. There’s no way he or she can find out our theft. He or she is a cheat, and very wicked._

Meanwhile, those employers may be the kindest persons in the lives of such employees. There is no absolutely any justifiable reason why a worker should embezzle at a work place. If a worker feels they are being cheated or underpaid, they either lobby, letigate or leave. But to the employer, it’s demeaning, disrespecting, dispiriting and disparaging to their intelligence and personality, very vilifying. Let’s hear how McDAN dealt with the first GP.

” _In my business life, I have always tried to do away with such emoyees, thanks to my instincts that usually prompt me whenever l bring new people in._

*The Government Policies*

McDAN, in his book, mentions a third level of running a business – a level he calls the corporate level. At this stage, the trouble of the Grazing Personnel is handsomely minimised because it is the systems that are allowed to work. Indiscipline is punished while diligence is rewarded. Any risk or any event that leads to stifling corporate goals and objectives are drastically discouraged or branded disincentive. I have personally seen several local businesses crippled by unfriendly government policies, especially high corporate income taxes. What has McDAN got to say about the effects of external forces?

_”The frustration from external environment as a private sector businessman also has to do with lack of support from the government. Some new government policies stifle business and others just send you crumbling”._

Sometimes, when a business collapses or on the verge of collapsing, the business owners suffer a lot of backslashes. Their names are tagged with incompetence, mismanagement, tax invasion, etc. Those are epithets that are no less than assassinating a character when they are fabrications. And several CEOs have sadly and disgracefully bowed out of business while others have diverted to other ventures. But the man McDAN will never budge or be nudged by the cold hands of discouragement to quit. His resilience to press on in business is unimaginable. Hear how he handled the opposition in the external environment.

_”Once in a while, l come down so low in business that l think it is impossible to rise again, and yet l do rise, sometimes, by prudent management plus support and encouragement from friends and relatives. “_

It is refreshing to note, however, that the calibre of persons that encompass your life will either form a synergy or an enmity towards either combatting your life challenges or business threats or battling against your already chalked successes. The man McDAN has EAGLE eyes to identify his Allies or Adversaries .

*General Public*

The General Public as an agent of regression is prominently and unconsciously not captured in Dr Daniel Nii Nshia McKorley’s THE PATH OF AN EAGLE perhaps because the mammoth project against which a section of the public is playing the devil’s advocate to stifle is gathering momentum and yet to hit its peak. It is a project that can change the fortunes of Ghanaians if the saboteurs are intelligently and perpetually dysfunctionalized. Thankfully, God has deposited that solution in McDAN. The supposed activities of hired miscreants and mercenaries against the Ada Songor Project have rather awakened in McDAN humanitarianism of a giant. This is why l perfectly agree with Martin Luther King Jnr when he said :

” _The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”_

It is a commonplace that many businessmen usually abandon residents whose lands are utilised for mining concessions after all the initial mouthwatering promises. They promise building schools and hospitals for the communities. They promise granting scholarships to students, etc. However, most of those end up failing the poor and the vulnerable natives.

In spite of the marauding and stern opposition from a section of the Ada’s community, of a certain political party colours at the beginning of the Songor salt mining Project, McDAN with Eectrochem Ghana Limited had started lavishing Ada with Corporate Social Responsibility goodies, an exact opposite of the norm in the business world. While acts of violence were being staged against him, he was busily supplying water to some deprived communities within Ada community, especially the Sege Polyclinic. Many lives have been saved as a result of constant water supply.

Before most companies, if not all, embark on corporate social responsibility programmes, they ensure profits are accrued so that they can expend whatever percentage is allotted to CRS. But the approach of Electrochem Ghana Limited by the able leadership of McDAN, is refreshingly the opposite. All the communities in Ada have been allotted their respective mining sites for the creation of their Community Pans. Some have been already constructed while others are at various stages of completion. Some of the communities with their Mining Pans are Adjumaniko/Agbedzrafor, Bornokope, Toflokpo, Kposem and Nakomkope. Gladly, Adjumaniko, Agbedzrafor and Nakomkope have already begun enjoying their pound of flesh. I am reliably informed that they have had four mining seasons already – an achievement that has reinvigorated other communities to compel Electrochem to hasten the completion of theirs. This is the People’s Project which contrasts the old system where only a few had access to mining.

The days of “Atsiakpor”, an indigenous way of salt mining are over. “Atsiakpo”, the unsophisticated creation of small pans at the salt mining site, is a practice that was really endangering the precious lives of the people of Ada and Ghanaians as a whole. Salt products from “Atsiakpo” were not good enough for human consumption due to poor methods being used, coupled with certain unhealthful practices.

Before the operation of Electrochem Ghana Limited in Ada, a good portion of the Songor Lagoon had been turned into a dunghill due to the silting nature of the lagoon. Wells were recklessly dug. All those activities which the poor residents of Ada were involved in in an attempt to making ends meet, rather, exacerbated their already deplorable condition creating health hazards and deathtrap. But thank God for the intervention of McDAN and his Electrochem. Sanity soon returned to the Songor Lagoon; its original ecological state got refreshingly restored and the gods of Songor are grateful because they can now hover over the sweet-smelling Lagoon to pour down their blessings for bumper salt mining.

For quality salt mining, Electrochem is assisting the communities with all the necessary tools, including the constant supply of brine which makes high quality salt production. One consoling thing about the man MCDAN is he cannot stand aloof and comfortably be making dividends while his people go hungry. He prefers his people start having food on the table by bringing them jobs to do before he will begin benefitting from them. Considering his poverty background and a humble beginning, he certainly knows what and how it feels when people are jobless and hungry. That is the reason why he is working around the clock to ensure Ada will become business-viable and the most attracted locality for both local and foreign investors.

Unquestionably, the fortunes, the business prospects, the investment opportunities, the job opportunities, and the ultimate economic development that are attracted by the presence of a world standard multifaceted sports complex cannot be underestimated. There has been testimonies of how sports activities have impacted positively on nations and communities. South Africa has never been the same again since World Cup 2010. We can testify to the business prospects in Accra and Kumasi when Ghana co-hosted African Cup of Nations 2000 with Nigeria. Such activities do not only come with monetary gains. It also brings some sense of pride and confidence to the citizens. That is exactly McDAN’s dream for the people of Ada, hence, the construction of Sege Sports Village – a project that will be first of its kind in the West African subregion. The project is speedily under construction as we speak. Honest, it will take a generational thinker to come up with such a novel project that has the potential to changing the fortunes of Ada and of generations yet unborn.

Frankly speaking, time and space will not allow me to mention the long list of development projects and humanitarian gestures Ada has been blessed with through Nene Kabu Koranteng I (McDAN), the Development Chief of Ada.

The GHC 3 Million interest-free Loan Scheme for the women, the road repairs at Goi, Kasseh Market, Agbedrador and Sege, the rescuing of Aklabanya and Wokumagbe of Floods, the support for the Wdows, the donation of a Pickup vehicle to the District Police Station, Ada, the Zano Drains Construction, the

Clearing of Layouts, the provision of roofing sheets to Kportitsekope Basic School, and many more developmental projects are what Ada is currently enjoying. The naysayers should come and tell us it’s all fictitious and we will bring to their doorstep a hard-core nonfiction documentary evidence with a title ” _The New Face of Ada_ “.

The summation of all those interventions is to ensure every household in Ada is economically liberated; a realisation that will rid the community of social vices.

McDAN’S unparalleled handling of Songor, coupled with his benevolently loud presence within the Ada Traditional Areas has feverishly reached every corner of every Palace in Ada. Hence, for the first time in many years, scores of chiefs and their linguistics marched out of their sacred palaces to the Songor Mining Field to verify what they had heard and also to become “gongon-beaters” for the gospel of McDAN. Like Queen of Sheba who hailed from Egypt and who heard of the wealth, the wisdom, the wonders and the magnificent ways of King Solomon and so decided to pay him homage in a guise to verifying the wonder story, so did the 70 chiefs from Ada decide to visit Songor, a salt mining field being managed by their colleague chief, the Chief òf Development for Ada, Nene Kabu Koranteng I, (popularly called McDAN), to authenticate all the stories about their fellow chief’s exploits. Some of the chiefs who may have not been

well informed about Electrochem’s operations would have concluded like the Queen of Sheba in the following words:

_”It was a true report which I heard in mine own land of thine acts, and of thy wisdom. Howbeit l believed not their words, until l came, and my eyes had seen it, and, behold, and the one half of the greatness of thy wisdom was not told me: for thou exceedeth the fame that l heard.”_

Nene Tetteh Asigbekope III, the leader of the regal entourage, mimicked in his remarks the statement of the Queen of Sheba:

“…the revelations are startling, the concession has seen so much transformation. ”

Such a commendation is unprecedented as far works on the concession by McDAN’s predecessors (successive governments) are concerned. The spirit of truth, honesty, selflessness and humanitarianism has been the bedrock for the milestone successes chalked so far, as well as the survival of Electrochem’s operations. Undoubtedly, the distracters have been demoralised, the naysayers have been numbed, and the wolf-criers have been woefully silenced. And now the road is clear for the people of Ada to see massive transformation; a development that will shock the people of Ada and the nation at large. With such a dream of a man, l am not astounded in the least to hear him say:

” _I want to be remembered not for how much money l have but for the number of lives l’ve touched along the way.”_

In fact, if any political party in Ghana wants to see a palpable economic transformation in our beloved country, they should consider Dr Daniel Nii Nshia McKorley as a VP. He is the Joseph of our time. He is the Man of the Moment.

