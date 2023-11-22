Dead toll from car-ramming at Liberian president’s win celebration increases, suspect arrested – police

Liberian police said Wednesday the number of people killed after a speeding car hit crowds celebrating President-elect Joseph Boakai’s election win has risen to three and that a suspect connected to the incident has been arrested.

The incident, which took place late Monday at the headquarters of Boakai’s Unity Party in Monrovia, the capital, was initially reported to have left two people dead and 18 others injured.

It happened just hours after the National Elections Commission declared the former vice president as winner of the presidential runoff in the West African country.

Later, national police spokesman Moses Carter told the media that 25 people were injured in the incident.

Carter said a suspected driver of the vehicle, identified as Lawrence Williams, is being questioned.

Preliminary police investigation indicated that the speeding vehicle allegedly driven by Williams plowed into the crowd of jubilant supporters, resulting in the tragic loss of lives and causing panic and chaos at the event.

Local media reported that the suspected driver of the vehicle immediately set it ablaze and ran toward a waiting motorcycle.

“The public can be assured that this investigation will reach a logical conclusion where justice will be served,” Carter told the media.

The president-elect, Boakai, has expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

In a statement issued after he visited some of the victims in hospital, Boakai “expressed deep sorrow” and called for a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident.