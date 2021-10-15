Deadline nears for Zimbabwe’s civil servants to be vaccinated against COVID-19

Zimbabwe’s civil servants who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 only have Friday before the government begins barring them from work.

The government in mid-September gave its workers a month to get vaccinated or risk being excluded from work, which would also mean that they will not get paid.

Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana on Thursday reminded them that they were only left with a small window to get vaccinated.

“With the deadline for civil servants to be vaccinated being tomorrow, October 15, 2021, many nations are embracing this very fair and moral principle,” Mangwana said on Twitter.

“If you are a civil servant, please get vaccinated otherwise from tomorrow, you stay at home, but please remember, no-work-no-pay!” He added.

Although most of the civil servants have been vaccinated, there is a remnant that has been reluctant to get the jab for various reasons, including religious, health and simply fear of the unknown.

The government has noted that some workers could have valid reasons for not getting vaccinated, which could be accepted by their heads of ministries and the Public Service Commission, but the deadline will only be extended up to Dec. 31.

Zimbabwe remains one of the leading countries in Africa as far as vaccinations are concerned, although there has been a decline in the number of people coming forward lately.

As of Oct. 13, more than 3.1 million people had received their first dose of the vaccine, while more than 2.4 million had completed the course. Enditem