Deadly Ambush: Cameroonian Official Slain by Suspected Separatist Fighters

A Cameroonian official was killed in an ambush by suspected separatist fighters in Cameroon’s restive Anglophone region of Northwest, local and military sources said on Sunday.

Derick Fonye, chief of sports and physical education in Donga Mantung division of the region, was killed Saturday night, said an army official in the region who opted for anonymity.

“He was driving along a hill in Ntaba locality when the separatist terrorists waylaid and attacked him. They killed him in a most cruel manner. Our brave soldiers will hunt and catch the terrorists who have now taking killing of civilians as a game,” the official told Xinhua.

Since 2017, separatist fighters have been clashing with government forces in Cameroon’s two Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest, where they want to create an independent nation.