Deadly Clash Between Military and Small-Scale Miners in Obuasi Leaves Over Ten Dead

A violent confrontation between military personnel and small-scale miners in Obuasi has left over ten people dead, according to local reports.

The incident occurred when a group of miners entered one of the shafts at AngloGold Ashanti’s Obuasi mine, leading to a deadly clash with the military forces stationed there.

Eyewitness accounts reveal that the situation escalated rapidly, resulting in the burning of at least four vehicles beyond recognition. In addition to the casualties at the scene, several miners who were shot during the altercation were rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. Sadly, some of them have since died from their injuries.

The confrontation has sparked widespread concern and raised questions about the safety and regulation of small-scale mining activities in the region. Authorities are expected to provide further details as investigations into the incident continue.