Deadly Clash Over Sand-Winning Leaves Five Dead Near Nsawam

Five men were killed in a violent confrontation linked to sand-winning activities near Nsawam on April 29, 2025, prompting an investigation by the Eastern South Regional Police Command.

The incident, which occurred in Asiyaw near Akwane-Dobro, involved a shootout between two groups disputing control of sand extraction operations in the area.

Police reported arriving at the scene to find the victims, all adult males, with fatal gunshot wounds. A Toyota Tacoma, a Toyota Tundra, and five heavy-duty motorbikes were recovered alongside firearms evidence, including a pump-action gun loaded with 17 live cartridges. Investigators also collected four empty cartridges, three 7.62/39mm shells, and one 9mm shell. The bodies have been transferred to the Police Hospital mortuary for autopsy and identification.

Authorities are urging residents with relevant information to come forward as they work to apprehend those responsible. “We are committed to ensuring justice prevails and preventing such tragedies,” a police spokesperson stated.

Sand-winning, the process of excavating sand for construction, has fueled recurring conflicts in Ghana due to high demand and limited regulation. Clashes over resource control often escalate into violence, particularly in regions like Nsawam, where unlicensed operations thrive. A 2023 report by the Environmental Protection Agency noted over 50 sand-related disputes in the Eastern Region alone, underscoring the need for stricter oversight and community mediation frameworks.

This incident highlights the urgent call for policies balancing economic needs with public safety, as illegal sand extraction continues to strain local governance and security resources.