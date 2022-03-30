Deaf Adolescent Girls Trained On Menstrual Hygiene

The Ghana National Association of the Deaf (GNAD) has held a workshop to train adolescent girls from the Savelugu School of the Deaf on menstrual hygiene.

The training, held in Tamale, was to educate selected adolescent girls on the topic to act as peer educators to enable them to educate other girls in the school.

The two-day workshop formed part of the GNAD’s project dubbed “Towards improved Sexual Reproductive Health information and services for deaf and hard of hearing in Ghana”.

The project sought to provide information on menstrual hygiene to young deaf girls to become student advocates in promoting positive behaviours.

It was being undertaken in deaf schools in the Volta, Brong Ahafo and Northern Regions on the theme: “The Role of Menstrual Hygiene in improving Adolescent Girls’ Learning”.

It served as a platform for participants to learn from a resourced person in the field of reproductive health, and to ask questions pertaining to menstruation, pregnancy and hygiene.

Mr Eric Junior Sapey, Project Lead at GNAD, said, it sought to intervene to prevent adolescent girls from being victims of sexual rights and health challenges.

He further said it was targeted to enhance the knowledge of 1,000 adolescent girls with the ability to manage menstruation in dignity.

He noted that the project would encourage more deaf girls in school to actively participate in academic activities.

Madam Rosina Darcha, Acting Head of the Midwifery Department of the CK Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences, said it was important for young girls to undergo such trainings to better understand the structure and functions of the human anatomy.

She said it would help the participants have in-depth knowledge about menstrual cycle to serve as a guide against embarrassing instances since they would be conversant with their menstrual dates.

Madam Mildred Mantamia, Northern Regional Director for Special Education, lauded the training and said it would complement teachers’ efforts to educate students on reproductive health, which is part of their curriculum.