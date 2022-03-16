Deaflympic Games: National Deaf Handball Team Calls For Support

Mr. Benjamin Anim, the Head Coach of the National Deaf handball team, has appealed for more support for the team ahead of the 24th Summer Deaflympics games to be hosted in Caxias do Sul, Brazil this year.

The 24th Deaflympics games have been scheduled to take place in the city of Caxias do Sul from May 1, to May 15.

The 15-day competition would have deaf handball, athletics, football, canoeing, and rowing, as participating disciplines.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, the coach said, what the team needed now was support from Ghanaians adding that they would embark on a two-week camping before they leave Ghana to compete in tournament.

“We need support from Ghanaians, non-governmental organizations, corporate bodies in both cash and kind.

“We would be in camp two weeks before leaving for Brasil hence the need to get more support from individuals and corporate bodies As we camp at the Bechem School for the Deaf/Blind,” he added.

Deaflympic Games also known as World Games for the deaf are series of multiple-sport events for the Deaf athletes to compete at the elite level.