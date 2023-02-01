Dean Of The Diplomatic Corps, Ambassador Of Cote D’ivoire In Guinea, Made A Courtesy Visit To ECOWAS Resident Representative In Guinea

The Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, and Ambassador of Côte d’Ivoire in the Republic of Guinea, H.E. Mifougo Youssouf Diarrassouba, paid a courtesy visit to H.E. Louis Blaise AKA-BROU, Resident Representative of ECOWAS in Guinea, today, January 31, 2023, on the premises of the Permanent Representation in Conakry.

After the New Year’s wishes, the two diplomats took an overview of the evolution of the socio-political situation in Guinea in particular; the ongoing transition process, the functioning of the ECOWAS Ambassadors Group in Guinea and its reorganisation following the departure of its President the Ambassador of Guinea-Bissau, H.E Ernesto Muntaga Djaló, after the end of his mission.

The ECOWAS Ambassadors Group is composed of Ambassadors and Consuls of ECOWAS member countries accredited in the Republic of Guinea.

—