Death of Elizabeth II ‘Moment of Greatest Sadness’ – UK King

UK King Charles said on Thursday that the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, is the “moment of the greatest sadness” for him and the Royal Family.

Earlier in the day, the Royal Family confirmed that the queen passed away at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

“The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for and all members of my family … I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commenwealth, and by countless people around the world,” the King said in a statement.

According to The Telegraph, Charles will be named the UK’s new monarch at the succession council which will meet as soon as possible.