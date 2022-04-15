Death of Jesus Christ marked at Global Evangelical Church Adonai Chapel

Congregants clad in black, red, brown, and even white flooded the Global Evangelical Church Adonai Chapel at Madina’s Auditorium in Accra to commemorate the Death of Jesus Christ.

The congregation, while rejoicing over the forgiveness of sin through Jesus Christ’s death and reconciliation with God, also rejoiced for victory over the COVID-19, which had hindered such large gatherings for the past two years.

Apostle Mrs Charlotte Esi Barrigah, in a sermon, emphasised the power behind the death of Christ, and said Christians should believe and trust God’s ability to redeem them from whatever situation they found themselves.

Apostle Barrigah said God sent his son to die for the world in those days “but today God will not come down physically but rather use human beings to fulfil His word”.

She urged believers and Ghanaians in general to emulate Christ Jesus as the world commemorates Easter by availing themselves to sacrifice for God and country to make it a better place.

She cautioned them to be cautious about discussing revelations from God and rather make Jesus their friend by praying over those revelations for God’s will to manifest.

“Let’s learn from the story of Jesus Christ and Judas Iscariot and stop backbiting in the church and our workplaces,” Mrs Barrigah said.

The congregants sang praises, danced, and worshiped God for His mercies and grace that bounds because of the death of Christ.