Death Of Rashid Bawa: MP Mourns With Bereaved Family

Source: Odiamono Awal Antwi

In a touching display of solidarity and empathy, Hon. Kini Geoffrey, the MP for Nkwanta south constituency, joined the many mourners to offer his deepest condolences to the grieving family of the late High Commissioner to Nigeria and NPP Parliamentary candidate for Akan constituency, His Excellency Rashid Bawa. The somber gathering occurred in Kadjebi, providing a moment of shared sorrow and support during this challenging time.

Hon . Rashid Bawa, a highly esteemed diplomat known for his unwavering commitment and exceptional service, left a lasting impact on the diplomatic community. His remarkable contributions to strengthening bilateral relations between Ghana and Nigeria were widely recognized and valued. Beyond his professional achievements as a lawyer, diplomat, former MP, etc, His Excellency Rashid Bawa was cherished for his kindness, integrity, and dedication to his duties.

Hon. Kini Geoffrey, a revered figure known for his devotion to public service and community welfare, led the delegation of Constituency Executives in expressing their profound grief over the loss of the late Rashid Bawa. Their presence symbolized the deep respect and admiration Ambassador Bawa earned locally and internationally throughout his distinguished career.

During the gathering, mourners shared heartfelt tributes, reflecting Ambassador Bawa’s diplomacy, compassion, and leadership legacy. Words of solace and solidarity were extended to the bereaved family, highlighting the collective loss experienced by the entire community.

As mourners united to honor the memory of Ambassador Rashid Bawa, they reiterated their commitment to upholding the values he exemplified – integrity, diplomacy, and dedicated service. In this period of mourning, the solidarity exhibited by Hon. Kini Geoffrey and the Constituency Executives stands as a source of strength and comfort for the grieving family, ensuring that Ambassador Bawa’s legacy remains a source of inspiration for future generations.

The community’s united embrace during this difficult time underscores the profound influence Ambassador Rashid Bawa had on all who knew him. As his legacy endures in the hearts and minds of those touched by his life, may his spirit of diplomacy and goodwill continue to guide and inspire us all. May his soul Rest In Peace.