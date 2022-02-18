Death rate at the Aowin Municipality drops

Dr Emmanuel K. Coomson, Medical Superintendent at the Enchi Government Hospital in the Aowin Municipality in the Western North Region has hinted that death rate in the municipality has dropped from 2.2 per cent in 2020 to 1.1 per cent in 2021.

However, he mentioned more aged were dieing of stroke and diabetes with malaria recording 25.96 per cent, joint pains recording 18.8 per cent, Upper Respiratory Tract Infections recording 12.19 per cent and Diarrhoea recording 11.2 per cent as the top four prevalent cases for the year 2021.

Dr Coomson who made the disclosure at the 2021 Annual Performance Review of the Municipal Health Directorate attributed the gains made to regular training for staff, rendering physiotherapy services, increased assisted vaginal delivery and declined abortions.

He also attributed the Upper Respiratory Tract Infections to the bad nature of the roads generating a lot of dust and urged the residents to adhere to the wearing of masks to help control the situation.

He, therefore, pleaded with the Municipal Authority to consider roads as a major priority and work to improve them to eliminate some of these infections.

He further disclosed that stomach ulcers were among the top ten prevalent cases due to unprescribed medications especially pain killers and called on the public to desist from the practise which can be dire on their health.

However, he bemoaned that unpaid National Health Insurance claims continue to hinder progress at the facility since it denies them of receiving medicines and other facilities from their suppliers.

He also bemoaned that epilepsy was high among the populace in the municipality and advocated for more mental health nurses to be posted to the municipality.

Other representatives from the health facilities also lamented on the increased teenage pregnancy cases among the populace.