Death Toll Among Civilians in Clashes in Sudan Rises to 198

The number of civilians killed as a result of armed clashes between the armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has risen to 198 and 1,207 have been injured, the Al Jazeera broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing the Central Committee Of Sudanese Doctors.

Previous reports by the UN indicated that 185 civilians were killed and some 1,800 were injured.

Clashes between the Sudanese regular army and the RSF broke out on Saturday in Sudan’s capital of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Later, Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. On Tuesday, the parties agreed to a 24-hour ceasefire beginning at 6 p.m. local time (16:00 GMT).