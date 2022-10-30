Death Toll From Blasts in Somalia’s Capital Rises to 100; Over 300 Injured

The death toll from two car explosions in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, has risen to 100, while over 300 others were injured, the Somali National News Agency (SONNA) reports citing Somalian President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

The blasts occurred on Saturday, at the Sobe junction in Mogadishu, near the education ministry.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud visited the site of the terror attack and vowed to defeat the “radical group” responsible for the explosions, SONNA reported on Sunday.

According to Mohamud, the death toll from the blasts stands at 100, while more than 300 people were injured. The number of fatalities is likely to rise.