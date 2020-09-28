Nigerian military confirmed on Sunday the death toll from the extremist group Boko Haram’s ambush on a government officials’ convoy in Borno state on Friday has risen to 18.

Military spokesperson John Enenche said in a statement that 18 people including four soldiers, 10 policemen, and four civilians were killed during the Boko Haram ambush.

The victims met their untimely death when their vehicles which were in pursuit of Boko Haram terrorists, ran into several Improvised Explosive Devices(IED) planted in the routes and exploded, said Enenche.

He said troops on hot pursuit of the insurgents successfully recovered three vehicles in a nearby village, adding the army has deployed more IED and bomb disposal teams and equipment to the region to prevent future incidents of such nature.

The officials were on their way to Baga town in the state where hundreds of returning Internally Displaced Persons were to be received.