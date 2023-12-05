Death toll from floods in Kenya rises to 154

The death toll due to heavy rains and flash flooding in Kenya has reached 154, according to a government official.

The devastating flooding, caused by unusually active El Nino rains pounding several parts of the East African nation, has rendered several roads impassable, said government Spokesman Isaac Mwaura in a statement issued on Monday evening in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya. “Road repairs are ongoing in affected areas depending on rainfall water levels and accessibility.”

Mwaura also said that heavy downpours with isolated storms are expected to accompany the heavy rains throughout this week until Dec. 11 across the country. He noted that the persistent floods have led to cholera and other waterborne diseases, with health authorities confirming 103 cholera cases in Lamu County on the Kenyan coast, resulting in two deaths.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Agriculture plans to distribute 450,000 doses of blue tongue vaccines and 1.4 million doses of Rift Valley fever vaccines for cattle to boost immunization in the affected areas, he added. Reports from the government and humanitarian agencies said thousands of homes were washed away or marooned, farmland submerged and livestock drowned.

The semiarid lands, where local people live on pastoralism, have been among the hardest hit areas.

These regions are still recovering from the worst drought in 40 years, which led to high rates of malnutrition. “Despite these challenges, concerted efforts and interventions continue to be implemented to alleviate the plight of the affected communities. The government has made substantial progress in various aspects of assistance and relief efforts,” Mwaura emphasized.