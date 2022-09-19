Death Toll From Floods in Sudan Rises to 136 People

Sudan’s death toll from floods and mudslides has risen to 136, with tens of thousands of homes destroyed, National Civil Defense Council spokesman Abdul-Jalil Abdul-Rahim said on Sunday.

“The number of victims of floods in Sudan has increased to 136 people. Most people drowned or died as a result of the collapse of houses, or electric shock. The largest number of victims occurs in the North Kordofan province in the central part of the country,” the spokesman said, as quoted by the Al Jazeera broadcaster.

According to the Sudanese authorities, as a result of the disaster, more than 120,000 houses were destroyed, of which 54,000 were completely destroyed.

Heavy rains usually fall in Sudan between May and October, resulting in severe flooding, which damages infrastructure and crops.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in August that more than 136,000 people had been affected by the floods, adding that a total of about 314,500 Sudanese residents suffered the consequences of flooding in 2021 during the rainy season.

The UN also warned that mudslides and floods could force 460,000 people in Sudan to leave their homes in 2022, which is the highest figure in years.